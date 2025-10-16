Boss Energy reports uranium discoveries at Alta Mesa

Uranium. Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

Boss Energy Limited has reported uranium discoveries at its 30 per cent owned Alta Mesa project in Texas, United States, after the enCore Energy Corp’s updated re-analysis findings on previous drill data.

The 70 per cent American owner of the mine, enCore, reported the findings on 15 October, adding that further re-analysis is expected to continue until the end of the year, with follow-up delineation drilling continuing into 2026.

The best intercept was 5.5 feet grading 0.277 per cent yellowcake uranium (U3O8) from a depth of 335.5 feet, which gave the grade thickness (GT) value of 1.52.

Another hole returned 8.5 feet thickness at 0.154 per cent U3O8 from 329 feet of depth, with a GT of 1.13, with other intercepts including 4.5 feet at 0.18 per cent U3O8 from 340 feet, and 3 feet at 0.106 per cent U3O8 from 316 feet.

This discovery came just two weeks after Boss appointed Matthew Dusci as its new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Duncan Craib.

Dusci said that it was a “great privilege” to take up the reigns, with his immediate focus to deliver on the company’s operational review and achieving its FY26 production guidance from its Honeymoon operation in South Australia (SA) of 1.6M lbs.

“Creating value for shareholders in the years ahead is a priority as we seek to capitalise on the opportunities Boss has within its global asset portfolio,” Dusci said.

The ongoing re-analysis is on thousands of historic drill holes from across the Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery (ISR) Uranium Project, which began in April 2025, with a more granular and detailed evaluation identifying uranium mineralised roll fronts in at least three areas.

One of the new roll fronts has advanced to permitting as Wellfield 3 Extension, while mineralised roll fronts have also been found overlying the past productive mineralisation in Wellfield 4, with at least two new roll fronts each extending more than 2500 feet in length.

The mentioned delineation drilling will be in addition to the major drill program which is expected to commence in the next few weeks.

Alta Mesa’s total operating capacity is 1.5 million pounds (roughly 680 metric tonnes) of uranium per year, with a 0.5 million pounds (roughly 226.8 metric tonnes), and has produced early 5 million pounds (2,268 metric tonnes) or uranium between 2005 and 2013.

