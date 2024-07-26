Boss and 29Metals ramp up operations

The Honeymoon uranium project. Image: Boss Energy

Boss Energy and 29Metals are celebrating strong quarters thanks to ramp ups in production of across their operations.

Boss Energy

A total of 57,364 pounds (lbs) of uranium was produced from Boss’ Honeymoon project in South Australia during the June quarter.

The company said the ramp-up to steady-state production is proceeding to plan with Boss successfully commissioning its lixiviant chemistry and ion exchange technology at commercial scale.

Boss expects production of at least 850,000lbs of uranium in the 2024–25 financial year (FY25) from Honeymoon.

“This strong outlook is also supported by the progress being made in the construction of the second and third NIMCIX columns which are scheduled to start operating, in line with the production ramp-up timetable, by Q3 and Q4, 2024 respectively,” Boss managing director Duncan Craib said.

In June, Boss announced it had started production at a new uranium mine in the US, which is expected to reach full operational capacity by 2026.

“With both Honeymoon and Alta Mesa producing, Boss has become the only multi-asset uranium producer on the ASX,” Craib said.

29Metals

Despite some challenges to production in the June quarter at 29Metals’ Queensland Capricorn Copper project due to flooding, the company has seen record production at its Golden Grove project in Western Australia.

Production was up 11 per cent at Golden Grove for a total 6400 tonnes. The company spent the quarter processing stockpiles at Capricorn Copper while it undertook works to bring the mine back online.

“Mining at Golden Grove’s highest-grade ore source, Xantho Extended, is ramping up,” 29Metals chief executive officer James Palmer said.

“The value in the ground at Capricorn Copper was highlighted by exceptional high-grade copper drill results received post quarter end, with reduction of the water levels on site the first step towards unlocking that value and progressing the site towards a successful and sustainable restart of operations.”

