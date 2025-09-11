Boss advancing Honeymoon review

The Honeymoon uranium project. Image: Boss Energy

Boss Energy has provided an update on its Honeymoon operational review, which was initiated in late July 2025.

The review is determining the potential for reduced continuity of mineralisation and leachability compared with assumptions contained in Boss’ enhanced feasibility study (EFS) from June 2021, and what impact this may have on the company’s ability to achieve the nameplate production specified in the EFS.

Boss managing director Duncan Craib said the company has moved quickly to appoint leading experts in their fields with the aim of establishing an accurate and independent assessment of resources and optimum production rates.

“The review is on track for completion in the December quarter of 2025,” Craib said.

Boss said it has established a technical team, program of work and timeline to complete the review, expected to be completed in the December quarter of this year.

In addition to assessing the potential impact on the EFS assumptions and production volumes, the review is expected to include an assessment of the mineral resource and wellfield design.

The company said a review of the Honeymoon and satellite deposits, Jasons and Goulds Dam, was underway, with a focus on the input assumptions, data, resource domaining, estimation methodology and mineralisation continuity.

The review has engaged additional in-situ leach mining experts to complement the geological team in assessing future wellfield design and planning.

Boss is also accelerating resource drilling to support the wellfields planning schedule. The accelerated drilling program, which is expected to commence in mid-September, is set to take about seven to nine months to complete.

