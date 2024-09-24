Boosting future success at WA Mining

WA Mining 2023. Image: Prime Creative Media

With less than three weeks to go before the 2024 WA Mining Conference and Exhibition (WA Mining), the industry is gearing up to for the state’s premier technology event to return to Perth.

This year’s event focuses on the future and attendees can expect state-of-the-art solutions to be on display across the expansive exhibition floor. Live product demonstrations and onsite activations will also enable attendees to learn how those solutions can be put into practice.

With global supply chain disruptions and a decline in commodity prices making waves across the industry, organisations are looking for better ways of doing business.

Understanding these challenges, WA Mining is rising to the occasion.

The adoption of progressive technology is fundamental to the future of the resources sector and WA Mining’s exhibition presents the AI and digital innovation solutions mine owners and operators need to maximise their operations and output.

With more than 120 of the industry’s most innovative companies, including Zoho, Sentient Computing and X1GO, showcasing their latest cutting-edge technology, attendees can learn about what’s going to help them boost productivity and ride the wave.

Complementing the solutions on display, the paid conference will feature some of the industry’s most knowledgeable speakers providing in-depth analysis of the challenges affecting the industry.

From circular economy practices and decarbonisation to tech-driven operations and Australia’s uranium future, the conference will offer thought-provoking ideas for driving the industry’s progress.

The 2024 WA Mining event is not to be missed. Visit waminingexpo.com.au/attend to secure your place. But hurry – tickets are limited and selling fast.

The 2024 WA Mining Conference and Exhibition will be held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from 9–10 October.

