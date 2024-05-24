Booming towards a sustainable mining future

Image: BOOM Logistics

BOOM Logistics recently demonstrated its commitment to a sustainable future and community engagement with a significant presence at Perth Garden and Outdoor Living Festival.

With environmental, social and governance (ESG) paramount to the organisation, BOOM Logistics continues to prioritise environmental and social issues as well as corporate governance.

“We chose to display our capabilities at the Perth Garden and Outdoor Living Festival because ESG and community engagement are very important to us as an organisation,” BOOM chief executive officer Ben Pieyre said.

“BOOM Logistics is the only ASX-listed crane service provider in the Australian market. We are owned by Australians, we employ Australians, and we service Australian industry.

“The event provided us with an opportunity to explain how Australian-owned BOOM Logistics has been providing comprehensive project services and significant benefits to customers across a range of industries for 20-plus years.

“Our commitment to sustainability and reducing operational carbon emissions was at the forefront of this showcase. We wanted to demonstrate to our clients, suppliers, industry peers, and the broader community that we are dedicated to minimising our environmental impact.”

Industry is changing and there is increasing expectation that leading service providers like BOOM Logistics are supporting customers with the latest technology to help reduce carbon footprints.

“On the Friday evening, we invited visitors to attend our sundowner event which was a significant milestone event for BOOM Logistics,” Pieyre said.

“We were able to demonstrate that as the world is changing, so is BOOM Logistics. By showcasing our fully hybrid Tadano AC 4.080-1 we were demonstrating our commitment to leading the industry to a carbon neutral future.

“As we move forward with our customers, we are committed to finding new ways to reduce our environmental footprint and we are investing in technology that allows greener operations. We are also developing new ways to service our customers that align with their sustainability goals.

“We were delighted with the response to the sundowner event and also our presence at the Perth Garden and Outdoor Living Festival. For many visitors, seeing a crane up close and personal for the first time was quite an experience. We underestimated the interest we would generate.

“As part of our message regarding a sustainable future we planned to give away 1000 Australian native saplings, thinking this would cover the duration of the event. They were in high demand, and we ran out by the 3rd day.”

Ever since BOOM Logistics was founded in 2000 and listed on the ASX in 2003, the company has made its mark in a wide range of Australian industries, especially the resources sector.

BOOM Logistics provides the mining industry with complete project services involving heavy lift projects completed with fit-for-purpose assets, on-site management, specialist labour services, scheduling and facilities maintenance requirements.

Recognising the capital-intensive nature of crane procurement for mining companies, BOOM Logistics has a diverse fleet of over 350 assets ready for deployment at moment’s notice.

BOOM Logistics’ Tadano AC 4.080-1 demonstrates BOOM’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact, by providing industries with novel solutions to reduce operational carbon emissions and support the broader green-energy transition.

The Tadano AC 4.080-1 is equipped with Tadano’s E-pack, and a mobile electric crane power system – the first in Australia to do so.

The E-pack is capable of powering the superstructure of a Tadano crane without using its diesel engine, instead using a 400v/63a connection to connect to the power grid at a worksite.

Furthermore, the electro-hydraulic E-pack can be quickly connected to a wide variety of Tadano AC cranes, featuring an integrated electric motor that allows for zero-emission crane operation while significantly reducing noise levels.

The Tadano AC 4.080-1 features a maximum lifting capacity of 80 tonnes, a maximum tip height of 69m, and a maximum load radius of 48m.

BOOM Logistics possesses a large fleet of mobile, crawler, and pick and carry cranes ranging from five tonnes through to 800 tonnes in capacity.