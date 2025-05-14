Boom Logistics partners with MensLine Australia

Image: Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics is proud to announce an inaugural partnership with MensLine Australia, furthering its commitment to safety within its workforce and highlighting a significant investment in supporting the wellbeing of the broader community.

MensLine Australia is a free national telephone and online counselling service delivered by Lifeline that supports men at risk of suicide, experiencing emotional distress, or having relationship difficulties.

The partnership commences off the back of Boom Logistics chief executive officer and managing director Ben Pieyre’s successful FebFast participation in which he raised over $17K – the highest amount by an individual in the campaign by a large margin – to help reduce substance addiction and the risk of suicide.

Boom Logistics’ commitment will go towards a 0.8 FTE Mensline Australia counsellor capable of delivering 50 appointments of telephone or virtual counselling sessions a week. This will enable anyone who seeks help to receive the support they need during difficult times.

Pieyre said the FebFast fundraising characterised his personal value of taking action over words and says that it’s imperative to lead by example.

“It’s not enough simply to talk about mental health, we must actually invest in the people who are doing the hard work on the ground,” Pieyre said.

“The vast majority of people in our sector are men, and it’s clear that more needs to be done to encourage and support anyone going through struggle with mental health.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact of mental health crises on my staff, and tragically, at least one person took their own life in the last year. Boom Logistics are strongly community-minded and we are confident our commitment will go where it’s needed most.”

Boom Logistics prides itself on its values and is committed to being a workplace and services provider that puts safety first, always, Pieyre says.

“We have a duty of care to our people, their families and the broader community, and we take that very seriously,” he said.

“The MensLine Australia partnership aligns closely with our value of ‘safety always’ and although we are gradually seeing increased diversity in the sector, more than ninety percent of our workforce identify as male.

“This partnership is particularly close to my heart.”

Current statistics still show men are less likely to seek help when they are experiencing emotional distress than women, and three times more likely to die by suicide.

Lifeline Direct chief executive officer Luke Lindsay says the partnership will deliver a vital boost to the national service.

“When someone calls MensLine, they are given a safe and private place to talk through whatever it is that is on their mind. This funding will support us to offer timely, professional counselling support for Australian men anywhere, anytime, in the way which suits them best,” he said.

MensLine Australia is delivered by Lifeline, and offers a national telephone and online support, information and referral service for men with mental health, family and relationship concerns.

The free service is available nation-wide and is staffed by professional counsellors experienced in men’s issues.