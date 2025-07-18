Boom Logistics CEO to step down

Ben Pieyre. Image: Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Ben Pieyre will leave the company at the end of 2025, having served in the role since early 2023.

Pieyre tendered his resignation on July 17, citing the chance to “pursue opportunities outside of the crane industry”.

Pieyre joined Boom in 2019 as general manager of Western Australia, South Australia. He was then promoted to chief operating officer in 2021, and transitioned into the CEO position in February 2023.

Prior to his tenure at Boom, Pieyre served as company president of Sterling Crane in Canada and held multiple roles with Freo Group. He is also currently board president of the Crane Industry Council of Australia.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Ben for his service to Boom over the past six years, including his two years as chief executive officer,” Boom chair Kieran Pryke said.

“Ben has contributed greatly to the performance and growth of Boom and we wish him every success in the future and recognise his commitment to a smooth leadership transition.”

Pieyre will remain with Boom as CEO until December 31, with the company commencing a search for a replacement. Boom is expected to announce a permanent appointment later this year.

“I would like to thank the entire Boom team and the board for supporting me over the past six years, particularly in the role of CEO for the last two years,” Pieyre said.

“It has been a great step in my career and a privilege to work with incredible people at Boom Logistics. Moving away from our team and the industry was a big decision, but I believe the new path I have chosen is the right one for my family and I.”

A Tier 1 contractor, Boom is the only publicly listed crane company in Australia and has become a trusted partner in delivering safe and efficient mine shutdowns and construction projects on-time and on-budget.

