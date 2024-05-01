Boom lands $60m Newmont contract

Image: Boom Logistics

Total lifting solutions company Boom Logistics has secured a five-year contract at Newmont’s Boddington gold operation in Western Australia.

Boom has now secured over $174 million in new contract wins and contract renewals so far in the 2024–25 financial year (FY24).

Boom chief executive officer Ben Pieyre said the contract is part of the company’s strategic roadmap to deliver boosted returns to its shareholders.

“The contract builds upon our relationship with Newmont where we have established a track record of executing and delivering large project work,” he said.

“Boom are continuing to see a strong operating environment across our core markets and remain actively engaged in discussions for further work with a range of counterparties.”

Commercial production at Boddington began in 2009 when Newmont took over sole control of the project from its partners at the time, AngloGold Ashanti and Newcrest.

In March 2011 the operation produced its first one million ounces of gold. Since then, Boddington has consistently delivered more than 800,000 gold equivalent ounces per annum

Some of Australia’s largest blue-chip companies rely on Boom as a service provider of choice for work across projects in high-growth industries, such as mining, wind, energy and infrastructure.

Incorporated in 2000 and listed on the ASX in 2003, Boom Logistics today employs 750 people across 14 depots, servicing a range of clients across Australia.

The company also maintains a fleet of specialised access equipment, over 120 travel towers, boom lifts, scissor lifts and a fleet of low loaders, with the aim of providing clients with an end-to-end solution.

