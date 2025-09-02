Bonanza grades and visible gold at Paulsens

Image: Minakryn Ruslan/stock.adobe.com

Black Cat Syndicate can literally see the gold on offer at its 100 per cent owned Paulsens gold operation in Western Australia.

Underground diamond drilling is continuing on the site, with the most recent intercepts in the Gabbro Veins and Hangingwall Zone returning bonanza grades and visible gold.

In the most promising example, drilling revealed 1.6m at 623.94 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 37.4m within the Gabbro Veins. Within that result was a 0.65m section that yielded 1530g/t gold.

In another Gabbro Vein intersection, the company recorded 0.65m at 48.5g/t gold from 48.44m. An intersection at Hangingwall Zone showed 0.7m at 6.3g/t gold from 32.3m.

The drilling continues at Paulsens, with rigs target both resource growth and near-mine production optimisation, with more than 20,000m drilled in the current program.

Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said finding in visible gold in multiple areas is a momentous occasion.

“These bonanza results provide further excitement as development into the footwall Gabbro Veins and other areas advances,” he said.

“The Gabbro Vein area and Hangingwall Zone remain open and drilling will be ongoing over the next 12 months, providing excellent opportunity to discover and produce more gold, sooner.”

Black Cat is also developing its Kal East gold project in the Eastern Goldfields region.

Having announced the start of underground mining operations at the Majestic prospect last week, the first blast has now been successfully completed.

Solly said the initial blast at the Majestic main portal marked a major milestone in the ongoing ramp-up of operations at Kal East.

“Witnessing the first blast at the Majestic main portal was a proud moment, marking the start of Black Cat’s second high-grade underground gold mine,” he said. “This milestone was achieved on schedule and also coincides with the planned commencement of mining at the nearby Fingals open pit, which also remains on track.”