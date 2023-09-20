Bodytrak is protecting lone workers against fatigue

Bodytrak is a data-driven solution fuelled by science that is designed to improve overall well-being, prevent incidents caused by fatigue and enhance safety practices in the workplace.

It captures real-time physiological data from a wearable earpiece with multiple sensors.

Once the data is measured via the in-ear sensors, machine-learning algorithms on the device and in the cloud process and send critical automated alerts to both the user through audio prompts and the supervisor via the real-time dashboard) so that intervention can be enabled, and incidents prevented.

Designed with usability and comfort as a focus, Bodytrak is the only non-invasive product of its kind on the market.

