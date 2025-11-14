Body Armour release new hydration flavours for summer

The new flavours are available now through the company’s distributor network and online store, with more additions to the range coming soon.
The wide range of hydration sachets are described as “more than just a product” to provide boots-on-the-ground support to help reduce incidents at work – with human factor noted as the root of most incidents.
“Poor focus, fatigue, slow reaction time, and energy crashes are all human issues, not procedural ones. These are driven by biology, not attitude. Nutrition, hydration, and recovery are direct drivers of mental clarity, decision-making, and physical output,” the company said.
Body Armour also offer real-world, practical delivery of solutions – covering the likes of hydration, sleep, heat stress and nutrition to empower workers to make better decisions.
Toolbox Talks sessions, for example, can be tailored to align with your site’s initiatives throughout the year. These sessions are typically conducted in person on-site to ensure maximum engagement, but we also offer the option of online webinar sessions for greater flexibility.
Get 50 per cent off your Australian Mining annual magazine subscription during our Black Friday sale. Visit our subscription page and use the code: AMBF25. Ends on 27 November 2025.