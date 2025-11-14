Body Armour release new hydration flavours for summer

Image: Body Armour

Body Armour has announced the release of three new hydration sachet flavours designed to help industrial athletes stay hydrated, focused, and heat-ready this summer.

The flavours – orange, strawberry lime and raspberry – are built on Body Armour’s clean-formulation foundation of no artificial colours, flavours, or sweeteners.

Instead, the formulation is backed by science, containing electrolytes and vitamins engineered for performance in demanding environments. Each sachet delivers fast absorption, sustained hydration, and the balanced electrolyte profile needed to perform at your best in the heat.

The new flavours are available now through the company’s distributor network and online store, with more additions to the range coming soon.

The wide range of hydration sachets are described as “more than just a product” to provide boots-on-the-ground support to help reduce incidents at work – with human factor noted as the root of most incidents.

“Poor focus, fatigue, slow reaction time, and energy crashes are all human issues, not procedural ones. These are driven by biology, not attitude. Nutrition, hydration, and recovery are direct drivers of mental clarity, decision-making, and physical output,” the company said.

Body Armour also offer real-world, practical delivery of solutions – covering the likes of hydration, sleep, heat stress and nutrition to empower workers to make better decisions.

Toolbox Talks sessions, for example, can be tailored to align with your site’s initiatives throughout the year. These sessions are typically conducted in person on-site to ensure maximum engagement, but we also offer the option of online webinar sessions for greater flexibility.

Get 50 per cent off your Australian Mining annual magazine subscription during our Black Friday sale. Visit our subscription page and use the code: AMBF25. Ends on 27 November 2025.