BOB tracked carrier: Safer, smarter load handling

BOB has three models with carrying capacities of 500kg, 1500kg and 5000kg. Image: Nivek Industries

When you need some serious carrying power, Nivek Industries’ new BOB tracked carrier has you covered.

Moving heavy objects around site can be a challenge for any mine operation, especially in constrained areas.

Nivek Industries’ new entry to the market is designed to traverse all kinds of terrain – and be your beast of burden for the most difficult of jobs.

Boasting three models with carrying capacities of 500kg, 1500kg and 5000kg, the BOB (Beast of Burden) tracked carrier is designed to take the risks out of moving heavy loads and can be enhanced with a suite of attachments.

“Carrying things can be a burden on mine sites,” Nivek Industries general manager Derrick Cant told Australian Mining. “This is where BOB excels, transporting whatever you need over hills or across rough terrain.

“A customer might need to relocate heavy pumps across site. Instead of carrying the pumps themselves, they can put them on BOB and move them to wherever they need to go. This includes confined spaces, such as alongside conveyor belts.”

BOB hasn’t just been developed for getting products from A to B; it is a mobile power unit with an auxiliary power outlet for custom-built smart attachments.

These smart attachments transform BOB from a carrier to a screen box filter remover or a specialised hosing robot with a water cannon attachment, to name a few examples. The options, as Nivek attests, are all but endless.

With its dedicated auxiliary (AUX) joystick and interface, mining companies are in good hands knowing BOB is fit for the future.

The machine’s attachment interface is the key to BOB’s adaptability, Cant said.

“The attachment tells BOB what it is and how it behaves when the operator uses the AUX joystick,” he said. “This allows Nivek to develop new smart attachments without having to alter the software in BOB’s unit, allowing existing customers to mount newly developed attachments onto their existing machine.

“BOB tells you what you’re working with, how it can be used, and interprets the control signals appropriately. There’s no need to update BOB’s software with every new attachment.”

Innovation doesn’t stop there, with new attachments constantly being researched and developed.

“We’re always on-site engaging with customers to understand site challenges,” Cant said.

“I always ask them, ‘What issues are you facing? What other tasks put people at risk?’.

“We might be able to provide an existing solution, such as BOB, TED (Tracked Elevating Device), Big TED or our LA (Lift Assist) system. These insights might also inform our R&D (research and development) team and the creation of new products.

“Our platforms have all been designed with the same adaptability in mind and can be tailored to suit the needs of any task.”

Nivek has carved out its own niche in the mining industry, capitalising on the growing demand for tailored lifting equipment.

Where TED – Nivek’s flagship product – has become an essential safety solution for anyone working with dozers, graders or dump trucks, BOB is addressing the industry’s need for carrying capacity across distances.

And with more solutions in the pipeline, Nivek is solidifying its place as a leading mining innovator.

This feature appeared in the October issue of Australian Mining magazine.