Board shakeups across the mining industry

Red 5 has appointed a new independent non-executive chair to its board, and AngloGold Ashanti has farewelled its chief operating officer.

Russell Clark will join the Red 5 board on July 1, and will help to guide the company as it focuses on its flagship King of the Hills gold mine in WA.

Clark has had a long and successful career in the mining industry, with over 40 years of experience in senior corporate, operational and project development roles. Clark has served as managing director and chief executive officer of Grange Resources for five years; group executive of operations for Newmont; and has held a number of mine general manager roles for Normandy Mining.

“Russell brings extensive experience across a range of disciplines, adding further depth to the Red 5 board and enhancing the mining and governance capabilities within our senior leadership team,” Red 5’s acting chair, Andrea Sutton, said.

“Russell has held Board and senior management positions with major mining companies, and we look forward to his guidance and counsel as Red 5 cements its position as one of Australia’s major emerging mid-tier gold producers.

“With the ramp-up of King of the Hills well progressed and the operation now delivering solid results, this is an exciting time to welcome a new independent Chair to our board as we embark on this next exciting chapter of our growth journey.”

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti has announced the retirement of its chief operating officer Ludwig Eybers, who is set to step down in December this year.

Eybers has been with the company for 12 years and has been a champion of safety excellence during his time. Injury frequency rate has reduced by more than 50 per cent since 2018 under Eybers’ guidance.

Eybers has also been responsible for stabilising AngloGold Ashanti’s operational performance, and embedding a new operating model across the business.