Board shakeup for St Barbara and New Century

New Century Resources and St Barbara have both announced changes to the company boards.

At St Barbara, Tim Netscher has retired from his position as chair. Netscher has been with the board since 2014, officially being appointed non-executive chair in 2015.

Non-executive director, Kerry Gleeson, has taken over Netscher’s former role, and will oversee a board renewal process. Gleeson has extensive experience as a chair and non-executive director at companies such as New Century Resources, Australian Strategic Metals and Chrysos Corporation. She first joined St Barabara’s board in 2015.

“Tim’s contribution to St Barbara over the last eight years has been enormous, including as a considered leader and mentor of the board, helping St Barbara to navigate difficult challenges, and providing a strong platform for senior management to execute on the company’s strategy and growth potential,” Gleeson said.

“On behalf of all at St Barbara, I would like to thank Tim for everything he has done, and we wish him the very best for the next chapter of his life.”

Netscher had his own parting words to share.

“I have had the pleasure of serving alongside Kerry (Gleeson) on this board and can attest to the outstanding job she has done thus far. Her exceptional contributions and commitment to St Barbara have demonstrated her as the ideal candidate for the role of chair,” he said.

“As I depart from the board, I am confident that under her leadership, St Barbara will thrive in its exciting new future ahead.”

Over at New Century Resources, non-executive director Peter Watson has resigned from his position. Resignation comes following successful acquisition of New Century by Sibanye-Stillwater and Sibanye Resources Australia. Watson first joined the company board in 2018.

Kerry Gleeson also serves as New Century’s chair of the board.

“I have been delighted to serve on the board of New Century with Peter, whose solid industry, technical and strategic expertise has assisted the company during a dynamic period that has culminated in the successful acquisition by leading international mining company Sibanye-Stillwater,” she said.

“I thank Peter for his service over five years with New Century and wish him well in his future endeavours.”