BMA taps into renewables

Wind farm. Image: Studio-FI/stock.adobe.com

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) assets will run under renewable power arrangements for 100 per cent of electricity needs.

It comes after BMA signed a new power purchase agreement (PPA) for its Queensland operations.

The seven-year PPA will begin in the 2026–27 financial year (FY27) and marks the third power agreement signed with Queensland’s publicly-owned energy generator and retailer CleanCo.

The PPA is expected to allow BMA’s Queensland assets to become the first of the Australian operations at BHP to have 100 per cent of their forecasted operational electricity demand supplied by renewable PPAs from 2027.

“BHP has committed to a target of reducing our operational emissions by at least 30 per cent by FY2030,” BHP president Australia Geraldine Slattery said.

“So we’re really energised by this agreement. By moving BMA to 100 per cent renewables we’re taking a big step towards delivering on our goals.”

The new PPA supports four renewable electricity projects, generating over 1500 jobs during construction, with an additional 37 jobs set to be created.

“We are committed to using more renewable energy at our sites across Australia and around the world, so agreements like these are core to our strategy,” BHP chief commercial officer Rag Udd said.

“Across all the sites we operate, we are aiming to have 100 per cent renewable electricity arrangements by FY2030, where it is technically and commercially viable to do so.”

CleanCo chief executive officer Tom Metcalfe said the company was privileged to partner with BMA.

“BMA’s commitment to 100 per cent renewable electricity highlights the vital role renewable projects like Dulacca Wind Farm on the Western Downs and Kaban Wind Farm in Far North Queensland play in local job creation and supporting regional communities,” he said.

“This partnership is a testament to how collaborative efforts can drive economic growth and environmental sustainability.”

