Blue Diamond: Powering mining’s net-zero transition

Blue Diamond is transforming mining’s energy future with smart, data-driven power solutions. Image: Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Machinery is helping to reshape the mining industry’s energy landscape with innovative, data-driven power solutions designed to support the sector’s push towards net-zero.

Since its inception in Perth, Blue Diamond Machinery has grown from a small local business into a national player in power generation, now making significant strides in helping the mining industry meet its sustainability targets.

“Blue Diamond was started in 2012 by myself, my brother Brad, and our school friend Chris,” Blue Diamond marketing director Justin Pitts told Australian Mining.

“We began by importing high-quality OEM (original equipment manufacturer) power generators and other equipment to address what we saw as a gap in the market.”

Strategic expansions into Melbourne and Brisbane enabled Blue Diamond to shift from a Western Australian operation to a national distributor.

Pivotal moments in the company’s growth came through strategic partnerships and key acquisitions, including securing the Australian agency for Japanese generator manufacturer Denyo.

This partnership helped reposition Blue Diamond from a broad-based equipment supplier to a serious player in the construction and mining power markets.

“The Denyo partnership gave us a strong, internationally recognised brand to leverage,” Pitts said. “Until then, most of our sales had come from our own developing OEM product line, but Denyo’s reputation elevated us from the general market to the professional tier – opening doors to larger buyers.”

Data-driven decarbonisation

While Blue Diamond continues to supply diesel systems, its long-term focus is firmly set on net-zero.

“As we progressed on our journey, we came to realise that the key to net-zero isn’t just batteries, solar, or hydrogen – it’s data and information,” Pitts said. “Accurate insights allow us to optimise performance, validate results, and help clients meet their sustainability targets.”

To support this vision, Blue Diamond developed proprietary telematics software that tracks and analyses the efficiency of diesel and hybrid power systems.

The platform provides detailed insights into fuel consumption and emissions savings, helping clients meet stringent sustainability requirements.

“It’s all very well to put a battery system on and save diesel, but the client really needs information about how much diesel and CO2 (carbon dioxide) they’re saving,” he said.

This capability has become especially valuable for infrastructure and government clients who must demonstrate measurable carbon reductions.

Clean energy without compromise

Blue Diamond began a transition towards clean energy about five years ago, forging global partnerships to access alternative technologies including battery systems and hydrogen fuel cell solutions.

At the time, roughly 90 per cent of the company’s revenue was tied to diesel. Today, that figure has dropped substantially, with approximately 30 per cent of its revenue derived from battery, hybrid and hydrogen technologies.

A critical component of this transition is ensuring every system Blue Diamond delivers is tailored and economically viable.

“There’s not one approach that fits all,” Pitts said. “We understand the project and model different scenarios to present what we feel is the best solution. It’s all very well to save CO2, but we also look at it from an economic point of view.”

The company’s hybrid systems combine diesel, battery, solar and hydrogen technologies depending on the client’s needs and environment. Modelling ensures fuel savings offset any higher upfront costs, with a strong emphasis on return on investment.

Built-in support across the country

Blue Diamond prides itself on providing exceptional aftermarket support with technicians based throughout Australia, including in key mining regions such as the Pilbara and Goldfields.

“Support and service is really what we’ve built our business on,” Pitts said.

“We’ve got that reach with our technicians right across the country.”

With approximately 300 battery systems already in use across the construction sector in urban areas including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, the company is now focused on adapting these systems to meet the rigorous demands of mining operations.

“Power is critical in mining, and we can’t afford to make any mistakes,” Pitts said. “Our focus this year and next is to accelerate what we’ve done in construction into the mining sector.”

Ready for the next frontier

What sets Blue Diamond apart is its end-to-end solution: clean power hardware, in-house software, real-time monitoring, and national support coverage.

“The key difference to us is we’ve got the hardware, the technicians in the field, the remote monitoring and the software,” Pitts said. “I don’t think many companies can deliver that end-to-end offering.”

As demand grows for sustainable, cost-effective energy solutions in mining, Blue Diamond is well-positioned to deliver.

From standalone battery systems to hydrogen and hybrid configurations, the company continues to push forward with practical innovations that make net-zero targets more achievable.

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.