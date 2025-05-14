Blackwoods backs WA Mining Conference

A major theme of the WA Mining Conference is looking to the future. Image: Prime Creative Media

A major theme of the 2025 WA Mining Conference is looking to the future and Blackwoods, an innovator in worker safety, couldn’t miss it.

As the WA Mining Conference & Exhibition (WA Mining) prepares to return to Perth this October 8–9, one of Australia’s leading industrial and safety suppliers is making its presence felt.

Blackwoods has signed on as a sponsor of the 2025 event, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the mining sector and its role in shaping the future of the industry.

Sponsoring WA Mining isn’t just a strategic decision for Blackwoods – it’s a reflection of the company’s values and its drive to support Australia’s resources industry through innovation, connection, and hands-on support.

“Blackwoods views the WA Mining Conference and Exhibition as a prime opportunity to highlight their dedication to the mining industry, boost brand recognition, and engage with key industry figures,” Blackwoods marketing activation manager Mahnaz Aghazamani told Australian Mining.

“Sponsoring this event aligns with our mission to support the mining community and stay updated with industry advancements.”

WA Mining has quickly cemented itself as a key event for mining professionals in Western Australia, bringing together engineers, suppliers, executives, and key decision-makers under one roof to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the sector.

For Blackwoods, the conference provides a critical platform to showcase not only their product range but also the company’s depth of knowledge and long-standing partnerships across the resources supply chain.

“This partnership signifies Blackwoods’ commitment to the mining sector,” Aghazamani said. “It allows us to showcase our expertise, connect with potential clients and solidify our reputation as a top supplier of industrial and safety products.”

Attendees at this year’s event can expect an interactive experience from the Blackwoods team, with product demonstrations, expert insights, and a range of new offerings designed to meet the evolving mining demands.

“Attendees can anticipate Blackwoods presenting our latest products and solutions, sharing expert knowledge, and engaging in discussions about industry trends and challenges,” Aghazamani said.

“We might also offer demonstrations and interactive sessions to showcase the practical applications of our offerings.”

Among the highlights will be new products geared towards safety, efficiency, and sustainability – three of the key focus areas for miners in 2025 and beyond.

“We expect to introduce new products and solutions that cater to current industry demands, such as advanced safety equipment, innovative tools, and sustainable solutions,” Aghazamani said.

“These offerings aim to enhance operational efficiency and safety in mining operations.”

With the mining industry navigating a period of transformation, from electrification and automation to supply chain volatility and ESG pressures, events like WA Mining play an essential role in helping stakeholders come together, share insights, and forge new solutions.

“The WA Mining Conference offers a valuable platform for suppliers to connect with key stakeholders, including decision-makers, industry leaders, and potential clients,” Aghazamani said.

“It facilitates networking, knowledge sharing, and the opportunity to build lasting business relationships.”

As a trusted supplier to some of Australia’s largest mining operations, Blackwoods understands the challenges facing the sector.

The company believes its offerings, which range from high-performance PPE to technical services and integrated supply solutions, have a critical role to play in enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable mining.

“Key challenges include ensuring safety, improving operational efficiency, and addressing environmental concerns,” Aghazamani said.

“Blackwoods aims to tackle these challenges by offering high-quality, reliable products and solutions that enhance safety, streamline operations, and support sustainable practices.”

Beyond product showcases and presentations, Blackwoods sees WA Mining as an opportunity to understand the needs of the industry and work collaboratively towards better outcomes.

“These events provide excellent networking opportunities, allowing businesses and professionals to connect, share insights, and explore potential collaborations,” Aghazamani said.

“They offer a platform for learning, inspiration, and the exchange of innovative ideas, leading to new business opportunities and professional growth.”

With over 145 years of service to Australian industry, Blackwoods is not only attending WA Mining as a supplier, but as a partner in the mining sector’s future.

Its sponsorship reflects a belief in the importance of community, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Aghazamani said Blackwoods is proud to support events that help drive the growth of mining across WA.

“We want to highlight our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, our dedication to customer satisfaction, and our role in supporting the mining sector’s transition towards more sustainable and efficient practices,” she said.

As the sector continues to evolve, partnerships like this help ensure suppliers and operators are aligned in their mission: to build a safer, more productive, and more sustainable future for Australian mining.

The WA Mining Conference will be held in Perth from October 8–9. For more information, visit waminingexpo.com.au/getinvolved

This feature appeared in the May 2025 issue of Australian Mining.