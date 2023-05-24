Black Rock expands partnership with POSCO

Black Rock has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding offtake agreement with POSCO.

The agreement concerns the supply of up to 6000 metric tonnes per annum of natural large flake graphite from planned production of the Mahenge Module 1.

Black Rock said the agreement will deepen its relationship with POSCO by adding to the existing offtake in place for the supply of all planned fines production from Mahenge Module 1.

The agreement represents potential for additional revenue for Mahenge from a blue-chip counterparty, further de-risking Black Rock’s financing strategy. It will also build confidence in Mahenge becoming a significant new source of graphite.

Black Rock chief executive officer John de Vries said expanding the strategic partnership with POSCO is a meaningful step forward as the Mahenge project advances towards production.

“Not only are we building a stronger offtake position with one of the world’s largest battery anode producers, but critically, this agreement represents an important de-risking milestone for our potential lenders as part of finalising our project debt for Mahenge,” de Vries said.

“I am also pleased that POSCO continues to place their trust in Black Rock as a partner with respect to supporting their own growth plans.”

The Mahenge project is spread across 324km2 of exploration tenements in Tanzania’s Ulanga district.

Black Rock’s definitive feasibility study for the project considers a four-stage construction schedule to deliver up to 340,000 tonnes per annum of 98.5 per cent graphite concentrate for 26 years of 98.5 per cent loss on ignition premium graphite flake concentrate with the ability to produce ultra-purity flake of 99 per cent loss on ignition.