Black Cat Syndicate has uncovered what it describes as a significant breakthrough in its understanding of the Paulsens gold mine in Western Australia, with the new Lynx discovery revealing a previously unrecognised style of high-grade mineralisation beyond the historical mining footprint.

Underground drilling and development at the Lynx and Regulus discoveries have defined multiple high-grade mineralised lenses, highlighting what the company believes is substantial untapped potential within the Paulsens system.

Black Cat said Lynx represents a new style of mineralisation at Paulsens, with a different structural orientation that provides a repeatable framework for identifying additional high-grade discoveries across the broader gold system.

Managing director James Bruce said the discoveries highlighted the long-term potential of the operation.

“Since acquiring Paulsens in 2022, we have repaid the original acquisition cost and all subsequent invested capital, while extending the mine life,” Bruce said.

“These results show Paulsens remains a highly fertile gold system, with significant high-grade mineralisation now being identified well beyond the historical mining footprint.

“The discovery of Lynx and Regulus as well as the potential at Belvedere confirms that Paulsens is a far larger, more dynamic high-grade system than previously understood, and one that warrants further investment.”

Recent standout intersections include 4.8 metres at 18.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 50.9m at Lynx, 3.7m at 40.3 g/t gold from 45.0m at Regulus and 1.1m at 69.6 g/t gold from 39.8m at Regulus.

The Lynx discovery has been defined over 200m of strike and 260m of vertical extent and remains open, with surface drilling underway to test up-plunge extensions. Development has also confirmed grade continuity, with an 88m ore drive producing 4737 tonnes at 3.0 g/t gold, reconciled through the mill.

Regulus has been defined over 180m of strike and 40m of vertical extent. A 66m development drive has produced 4900 tonnes at 9.7 g/t gold, also reconciled through the mill.

Black Cat has now repaid all invested capital associated with Paulsens, including the original purchase price, while a resource growth drilling program at the Belvedere prospect is planned for late 2026.

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