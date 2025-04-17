Black Cat to commence underground operations at Myhree

Image: Steve Lovegrove/shutterstock.com

Black Cat Syndicate has received the green light to commence underground mining at its Myhree deposit.

Myhree, part of the Kal East gold project and located 24km from the 1.2-million-tonne-per-annum (Mtpa) Lakewood processing facility in Western Australia, comprises a resource of 815,000t at 4 grams per tonne of gold (g/t) and remains open at depth.

Once Black Cat has completed its Myhree open pit in October 2025, Black Cat will commence underground operations.

“The Myhree underground mining approval provides optionality for Kal East and mining approvals for other deposits are also expected soon,” Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said.

“With Lakewood running well, and the open pits ahead of schedule, we are looking forward to a smooth transition to additional mines, as we continue our more gold sooner strategy.”

Black Cat is advancing numerous Kal East activities as part of its ‘more gold soon strategy’, including the reoptimisation of open pits and underground mines based on current gold prices. The company is also accelerating contract tendering, dewatering of the Majestic open pit, and drilling for grade control and resource extensions.

Kal East comprises approximately 650km2 of highly prospective ground with a resource of 18.8Mt at 2.1g/t of gold for 1.29 million ounces.

Black Cat plans to undertake surface drilling from April to July 2025 at Kal East, with mining at the Myhree and Boundary open pits taking place between April and October 2025.

Underground drilling is also ongoing at the Paulsens project, with seismic target drilling to take place from May to July 2025 at Paulsens West and regional exploration to occur from June to September 2025.

