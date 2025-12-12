Black Cat pounces on tenements for Lakewood expansion plans

Image: Alexey_Rezvykh/shutterstock.com

Black Cat Syndicate Limited has acquired 90 square kilometres of new tenements adjacent to its Lakewood processing facility, part of the Kal East gold operation in Western Australia.

The new grounds are expected to be used for additional tailings storage facilities.

Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said these would help the company achieve a planned expansion of Lakewood’s capacity, from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) now to 1.5 mtpa.

“The acquisition, when completed, ticks a number of boxes including providing even longer-term tailings storage capacity and potential additional water sources,” he said.

“The [Lakewood] expansion study is well underway with outcomes expected in March 2026 quarter. Consequently, we look forward to ongoing production growth from Kal East as part of our More Gold Sooner strategy.”

The additional tailings storage facilities are predicted to extend the current capacity from seven years of material to well beyond 20 years.

The tenements were acquired from Black Mountain Gold, a wholly owned subsidiary of Horizon Minerals, for a total of $200,000 cash consideration, payable on completion of the deal. That completion will take place seven business days after the satisfaction or waiver of the associated conditions precedent.

Black Cat acquired the Lakewood processing facility in March this year. That deal enabled it to increase the processing capacity at its Kal East project by more than 50 per cent to the current 1.2 mtpa. That, in turn, enabled the company to take strong advantage of the increase in the gold price that took place this year.