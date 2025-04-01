Black Cat commences processing at Lakewood

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Black Cat Syndicate has finalised its acquisition of the 1.2-million-tonne-per-annum (Mtpa) Lakewood processing facility from Westgold Resources.

The acquisition’s completion saw Black Cat pay $24 million and issue over 19 million Black Cat fully paid ordinary shares to Westgold.

The company is expected to make two more deferred payments that total $45 million, as per the agreement first announced in late February. The payments will be made from operating cashflow in June and November.

Lakewood is now part of Black Cat’s Kal East gold operation within the Kalgoorlie-Boulder region of Western Australia, and the Lakewood employees have transitioned to Black Cat to continue operating the plant.

The Lakewood acquisition will allow Black Cat to increase its processing capacity by more than 50 per cent, from 0.8Mtpa to 1.2Mtpa, reducing the need for new construction and positioning the company to capitalise on the strong gold price environment.

It also provides Black Cat with existing infrastructure, including grid power, sealed roads, water and a newly commissioned tailings storage facility, and the company also retains the option to further boost throughput by commissioning Lakewood’s secondary mill.

Elsewhere at Kal East, ore from the Myhree open pit has been delivered to Lakewood, signalling the beginning of processing under Black Cat’s ownership.

Black Cat is also continuing mining at the Myhree and Boundary open pits at Kal East ahead of schedule, with more than 100,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled. The ore will continue to be processed at Lakewood until the open pits are completed in October.

Black Cat is also optimising Myhree, Fingals, Majestic, and Trojan – the four mining centres at Kal East – to ensure a smooth transition of ore sources to Lakewood.

