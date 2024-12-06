Black Cat advances Paulsens ahead of first pour

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Black Cat has made significant progress in refurbishing its Paulsens gold mine in Western Australia, with the site aiming towards its first gold pour in December.

Key developments include the completion of dry commissioning for the crushing circuit and the commencement of wet commissioning to build a low-grade crushed stockpile.

The installation of critical infrastructure such as Knelson gravity concentrators, a 415-volt switchboard, and 880 KVA generators is now complete, marking major milestones in the project’s timeline.

The company reports that all activities on site have been conducted safely and efficiently with no incidents recorded.

“On time and within budget, the refurbishment activities at Paulsens are almost complete,” Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said.

“Our focus is now switching to dry and wet commissioning in the lead-up to first gold later this month.”

Refurbishment highlights include the installation of a new oxygen storage tank and connection of pipework for the CIP circuit.

Repairs and upgrades to the power station fuel systems and tailing storage facility (TSF) have also been completed, ensuring the operation remains on track for its December schedule.

“Ongoing selective mining and preparations for the full mechanised fleet remain on track, and planning for accelerated exploration in 2025 is well underway,” Solly said.

In the future, the company plans to ramp up dry and wet commissioning of the grinding, gravity, CIP and recovery circuits, alongside mobilising internal teams.

The low-grade commissioning will transition to high-grade material, leading to the first gold pour.

With a comprehensive schedule in place, including expanded exploration at Kal East and near mine drilling at Paulsens in 2025, Black Cat Syndicate is positioned for growth.