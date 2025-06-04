Black Cat advances Kal East operations

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Black Cat Syndicate has reported strong progress across its Kal East gold operation, driven by the performance of the Lakewood processing facility and ongoing mining activity at several sites.

Since acquiring the 1.2-million-tonne-per-annum Lakewood facility on March 31, Black Cat has processed around 140,000 tonnes of Myhree ore with gold recoveries averaging 95 per cent.

A scheduled shutdown was completed in May, and toll treatment of 50,000 tonnes of Westgold Resources ore is currently underway as part of the acquisition terms.

Black Cat has processed 100,000 tonnes of Myhree ore at the Paddington mill since April.

At the Myhree open pit, mining has moved ahead of schedule and became cashflow positive in May, supported by strong gold prices and accelerated production.

To date, 497,000 tonnes of ore has been mined, with 233,000 tonnes remaining and strong cashflow expected through the second half of 2025.

At the Boundary open pit, pre-strip works are complete with ore being stockpiled and a cutback underway that is expected to deliver an additional 4000 ounces.

At Majestic underground, dewatering has begun with portal development on track for July, and a preferred contractor has been selected.

The Fingals open pit is also progressing, with safety approvals received, environmental approvals under assessment, and grade control drilling now underway with two rigs on-site.

“Excellent progress continues at Kal East,” Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said. “We have expanded the Boundary open pit by way of a cutback, which aligns with our strategy to produce more gold, sooner.

“Lakewood’s performance has exceeded expectation in the two months since acquisition with excellent throughputs and recoveries.”

Drilling and exploration activities will continue across Paulsens, Kal East and Ashburton through the remainder of 2025.