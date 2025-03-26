Black Cat accelerates mining at Kal East

Open pit mining in Australia. Image: Steve Lovegrove/shutterstock.com

Black Cat Syndicate has commenced mining at the Boundary open pit within the Kal East gold operation in Western Australia ahead of schedule.

With ground clearing complete and pre-strip of waste currently underway, the Boundary open pit is expected to have a mine life of 4–5 months, with potential to extend through a cut back to the south.

Two dig fleets are currently operating between the Boundary and Myhree open pits, with a 200-tonne excavator pre-stripping waste at Boundary.

Topsoil stripping is also underway at Boundary in preparation for initial grade control drilling taking place in March and continuing into April.

Once ore is produced from the Boundary and Myhree open pits, it will be transported to Black Cat’s newly acquired Lakewood processing facility, which is located 40km from Kal East and has a 1.2 million tonnes per annum capacity.

The acquisition is expected to be finalised on March 31, with ore processing to commence at Lakewood in April.

“With the Lakewood acquisition, subject to completion, we have accelerated mining at Boundary with ground clearing complete and pre-strip well underway,” Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said.

“Overall material movements at Myhree are about 80 per cent complete, while more than 55 per cent of gold is still to be mined.

“We are now entering into the sweet spot and expect to see strong cashflow throughout the next two quarters. All part of our plan to produce more gold, sooner.”

Black Cat expects mining at the Boundary and Myhree open pits to be completed in October, three months ahead of schedule.

The company is also currently conducting underground drilling at the Paulsens gold operation, which poured its first gold before Christmas last year.

