Billions from BHP

BHP has revealed it contributed over $50 billion in economic value to Australia in the 2023–24 financial year (FY24).

The contribution was made up of wages, dividends, payments to suppliers, taxes, royalties and investments in BHP’s communities.

A total of $22.2 billion was spent with suppliers, with BHP-operated projects spending around $700 million directly with 240 Indigenous suppliers, a year-on-year increase of 75 per cent.

This amount will contribute to BHP’s commitment to procure $1.5 billion of goods and services from Indigenous and Traditional Owner businesses by the end of FY27.

“The success of BHP is only made possible by the hard work of our people and the hard work of the thousands of businesses we partner with around Australia – we could not do what we do without them,” BHP president Australia Geraldine Slattery said.

“As well as continuing to invest in Indigenous businesses, we know it’s important to also invest in the skills and capabilities of current and future Indigenous business leaders and the ecosystem which enables them.”

BHP remains one of Australia’s largest taxpayers, expecting to fund approximately six per cent of total company tax in FY24.

“We are proud of our contribution to the Australian economy and the role we play in helping fund the essential services on which Australians rely,” Slattery said.

“The $14.5 billion in taxes, royalties and other payments we made to Australian governments last financial year is around half what the Federal Government spends annually to run public hospitals across Australia.”

