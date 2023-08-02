Big metallurgical response at Faraday deposit

Flowsheet development test work was conducted at Widgie Nickel’s Faraday lithium deposit, which has achieved 81 per cent lithium recovery to a 6.3 per cent lithium oxide flotation concentrate.

The Faraday deposit is central to Widgie’s Mt Edwards project, which is located 75 kilometres south of the major regional centre of Kalgoorlie and is 40 kilometres south west of Kambalda, in Western Australia.

According to Widgie Nickel, the Faraday deposit mineralisation responded well to heavy liquid separation and at finer sizing by direct flotation after removal of magnetic particles and slimes.

Elevated grades of rubidium, up to 0.7 per cent were determined in some process streams with an association to potassium, with Widgie Nickel continuing to progress final offtake discussions for the Faraday deposit, following the mining proposal lodgement with the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in May.

Widgie Nickel chief operating officer Steve Norregaard said the metallurgical response to the flowsheet development test work done confirms the favourable mineralogy of the Faraday mineralisation.

“(The Faraday mineralisation) is an important further step in the commercialisation of this valuable resource. Grade is one thing, but the ability to easily liberate the desired lithium mineral from your ore is as important,” Norregaard said.

“Widgie is increasingly confident of generating significant value from Faraday. Our eyes are currently fixed on the short-term direct shipping ore (DSO) opportunity, and these results will verify our discussions with DSO offtake partners, while also informing longer term potential.”

Additionally, Widgie Nickel undertook significant drilling at its Widgie Townsite resource last week.