BHP’s record copper and iron ore production

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

BHP has reinforced its position as one of the leading miners in the global energy transition, reporting record copper and iron ore production across its various assets for the 2024–25 financial year (FY25).

The Big Australian’s group copper production rose eight per cent to more than two million tonnes (Mt), marking a third consecutive annual increase and a 28 per cent lift since FY22.

BHP’s flagship Chilean copper operation – Escondida – led the way with a 16 per cent production increase, its highest output in 17 years.

“BHP delivered record iron ore and copper production, which demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business and underpins our ability to deliver growth and returns to shareholders amid global volatility and uncertainty,” BHP chief executive officer Mike Henry said.

The company’s record copper production was driven by improved ore grades, stronger recoveries and the successful ramp-up of the Full SaL leaching project at Escondida.

The Spence copper mine in Chile also posted record results, while BHP’s Copper South Australia business delivered record copper production in the June 2025 quarter, overcoming earlier weather disruptions to finish FY25 strongly.

“BHP’s WA iron ore operations (WAIO) set multiple records, including for full year production. South Flank exceeded name plate capacity production in its first full year of operation after being delivered on time and on budget in FY24,” Henry said.

Total iron ore production reached 263Mt, with WAIO contributing 256.6Mt (290Mt on a 100 per cent basis), setting a new record despite the impact of Tropical Cyclone Zelia and other severe weather events.

BHP expects both copper and iron ore to remain in high demand, noting that copper and steel have benefitted from surging renewable energy investment, electricity grid expansion, and strong electric vehicle sales.

While challenges such as slower global growth and fragmented trade persist, the company sees stimulus measures in China and the US as supporting demand in the near term.

BHP’s FY26 copper production guidance equals 1.8–2Mt, while iron ore production is expected to rise to between 258–269Mt.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.