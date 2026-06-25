As one era at BHP comes to a close, another is already taking shape.

BHP chief executive officer (CEO)-designate Brandon Craig has unveiled a reshaped executive leadership team ahead of taking the reins of The Big Australian on July 1, including a split of the company’s Americas business and expanded responsibilities for several senior executives.

“These new appointments ensure that we continue to build organisational capacity, with the right mix of skills, experience and perspectives to deliver BHP’s strategy and pursue our growth agenda,” Craig said.

“Our operating environment is increasingly complex, but also rich in opportunity for companies that are best able to positively engage stakeholders, deploy capital to the right opportunities in a disciplined way and deliver safe, reliable operational performance.”

The changes include a new regional structure for the Americas and revised responsibilities across BHP’s executive leadership team as Craig prepares to succeed Mike Henry, who has led the company since January 2020.

Among the appointments, Jessica Farrell, currently BHP’s vice president innovation and former Western Australia Nickel asset president, has been named president North America from July 1. She will also serve as interim president South America while recruitment continues for the permanent role.

Current chief operating officer Edgar Basto will transition to the newly created role of chief enterprise performance officer from September 1, retaining responsibility for health, safety and security while driving operational discipline across the business.

President Australia Geraldine Slattery will also assume responsibility for Copper South Australia, bringing BHP’s Australian operating assets under a single leadership structure.

In a farewell message shared on LinkedIn, Henry described leading BHP as “an immense privilege” and thanked the company’s employees, contractors and industry partners for helping shape the miner’s future.

“Together, we’ve made BHP a safer, more productive company, better positioned to sustainably provide the metals and minerals the world needs to build the future we all want,” Henry wrote.

“I will be watching on with great pride as, under Brandon’s leadership, BHP becomes even safer and achieves new heights of operational performance.”

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