BHP Xplor returns for 2025

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

BHP has opened applications for the 2025 BHP Xplor accelerator program in a bid to revolutionise critical minerals discovery.

The BHP Xplor is a six-month program designed to support early-stage mineral exploration companies in finding the critical resources needed to support the global energy transition.

In its third year, the program is seeking exploration teams focused on uncovering new sources of critical minerals crucial for a sustainable future.

Participants will benefit from up to $US500,000 ($741,625) equity-free funding, expert mentorship, and fostering long-term relationships within BHP’s extensive network of suppliers and service providers.

“Xplor in 2024 was an unforgettable journey filled with growth, innovation, and discovery,” BHP Xplor and exploration vice president Sonia Scarselli said. “The program applications doubled from 2023 to 2024, and we are excited to see who will come forward for our 2025 program.

“The increased demand for critical metals presents a unique opportunity for junior explorers, but success requires strong two-way partnerships built on trust. Xplor is a boldly different way of thinking, it’s about shared vision.

“We believe this approach will help us to be better as an exploration industry and expedite the discovery of critical minerals required for a greener future.”

Since its inception in 2023, BHP has entered partnerships with three of the BHP Xplor program’s alumni, one being critical minerals explorer Kingsrose Mining.

2024 BHP Xplor alumni and East Star Resources chief executive officer Alex Walker said the program has “elevated (East Star) in terms of professionalism”.

“Having someone who feels like they are absolutely in your corner has been amazing,” Walker said.

“Since Xplor, we’re expanding, we’ve built a bigger team, and we have bigger targets. We expect that this will result in a better outcome for all stakeholders.”

Applications for the 2025 BHP Xplor program will close on October 9 2024.

