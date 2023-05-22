BHP welcomes new apprentices

BHP has recently welcomed 20 new apprentices into its port and rail teams at its Port Hedland site.

BHP’s Port Hedland operation is a major iron ore exporting port located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The 2023 intake is a diverse group which ranges from school leavers through to mature apprentices. Through BHP’s apprentice program, the apprentices will specialise in a range of trades such as electricians, mechanical fitters, auto-electricians, and heavy vehicle mechanics.

Bethany is one of the apprentices joining BHP this year. She recently graduated from Hedland Senior High School and will now start her electrical apprenticeship.

“Having the apprenticeship in Port Hedland means I get to stay in the town that I grew up in,” Bethany said.

“As BHP is a global company there are endless opportunities to move around if you wish.”

BHP apprenticeship coordinator Amy Kelly said the four-year apprenticeship provides hands on industry-lead training and experience by working within a global company and will help the apprentices build a career locally or internationally.

“We are focused on training and developing people from Port Hedland and Newman to provide local employment opportunities and support local communities,” Kelly said.

BHP welcoming new apprentices comes as the company’s chief operating officer Edgar Basto spoke at the 2023 Austmine conference and exhibition.

Basto told attendees that he is deeply passionate about new people joining the mining industry and taking opportunities to grow and pursue rewarding careers.

“We’re investing heavily in skills and training,” Basto said.

“At the end of 2020 we pledged to fund 2500 new trainee and apprenticeships across Australia over the next five years. To date, we’ve welcomed 800 new students and more than 350 have graduated.”