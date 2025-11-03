BHP transfers Mt Arthur land to Malabar

The Mount Arthur coal mine. Image: BHP

BHP is transferring 3700 hectares of land from its Mt Arthur coal mine to neighbouring Malabar Resources, as the mining giant continues to progress towards a responsible closure in 2030.

According to BHP, the land transfer marks one of several steps it is taking to ensure the site has a strong future.

BHP New South Wales energy coal vice president Liz Watts said that BHP continues to work closely with the community, employees, government and landholders on alternate land use opportunities in the closure of the Mt Arthur coal mine.

“Our commitment is clear, we want to focus on environmental, economic and social outcomes in mine closure, to help set the region up for long-term success, and deliver a positive legacy from BHP mining in the Hunter Valley,” she said.

The company also said that the transfer will provide Malabar the option to seek “further value” from its (Malabar’s) existing underground Maxwell operation.

Furthermore, BHP also said that there will be greater safety and environmental outcomes as Mt Arthur can use an existing mine void at the Maxwell operation for tailings storage.

“This is a win-win outcome that is good for BHP, Malabar and the Upper Hunter,” BHP said.

Other potential land use opportunities for the Mt Arthur coal site are progressing in parallel, including the possibility of a pumped hydro energy storage system, recreation, biodiversity corridors, and adaptive reuse of existing infrastructure, like workshops and admin buildings.

BHP announced plans in 2022 to cease mining at its New South Wales Energy Coal (NSWEC) asset by the end of the 2030 financial year. The decision followed BHP’s 2020 review of its lower grade metallurgical and energy coal assets, including the Mt Arthur coal mine near Muswellbrook.

