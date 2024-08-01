BHP to the rescue

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

CQ Rescue has announced BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) as their new naming rights partner.

It will be only the second time in CQ Rescue’s history to have a naming rights partnership granted.

CQ Rescue said a partnership of this level doesn’t happen overnight, with this being a proud step for all involved as CQ and BHP’s relationship has roots back to CQ’s establishment in 1996.

BMA CQ Rescue chief executive officer Tim Healee was delighted to announce the partnership.

“BMA has been a cornerstone of our support for many years, and this new chapter as our naming rights partner is a testament to the strength and depth of our relationship,” he said.

“This announcement marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to saving lives and to serving the entire region with some of the best aeromedical service available.”

BMA asset president Adam Lancey said it was a privilege to become the naming rights partner of the BMA CQ rescue helicopter after proudly supporting the service for almost three decades.

“With our shared commitment to safety and ensuring our people return home to their loved ones, this is a fantastic opportunity to come together and continue our support of the local communities where we live and work,” he said.

“The health and safety of our people is our first priority, however, when the unthinkable occurs at home or at work, it’s critical services such as the BMA CQ Rescue Helicopter that are often the first to respond.”

When called upon, BMA CQ Rescue said its new AW139 helicopters will be able to fly faster and further, saving more lives in the process.

BMA CQ Rescue general manager Lisa Martin welcomed the new partnership, which coincides with the first new helicopter arrival.

“BMA’s unwavering support has stood the test of time and has been instrumental in advancing our mission and making a positive impact in our community,” she said.