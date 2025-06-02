BHP to fund copper ISR trial

Image: aerogondo/stock.adobe.com

EnviroCopper is set to conduct a site environmental lixiviant trial (SELT) to test copper extraction via in-situ recovery (ISR) at its Kapunda copper-gold project, following approval from the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining.

To take place from the December 2025 quarter to the March 2026 quarter, the SELT will form a ‘proof of concept’ for oxide copper extraction using the ISR technique in a shallow fractured rock aquifer setting. The in-ground SELT work will span 90 days.

EnviroCopper initially executed the research agreement with OZ Minerals in August 2022. Following BHP’s $9.63 billion acquisition of OZ Minerals in May 2023, the Big Australian will now commit research funding to the trial.

If the trial is successful, it will lead to feasibility studies and launching a mining lease application for a copper ISR mine at Kapunda.

“This is another strategic win for EnviroCopper in the regulatory space, enabling junior companies to explore for potential ISR projects for energy metals, within an exploration licence, thereby minimising time and costs,” EnviroCopper managing director Leon Faulkner said.

“We look forward to taking this ISR template to our other project at Alford West and future projects.”

Alligator Energy holds a 15.6 per cent stake in EnviroCopper, with the option to acquire up to 50.1 per cent of the company.

The emerging uranium player said the investment complements its “existing and substantial in house ISR development and production expertise” and its “ISR footprint to include an additional future in-demand commodity”, meaning copper.

“This is exciting news for EnviroCopper and for Alligator,” Alligator Energy chief executive officer Greg Hall said.

“The well pattern, wellhouse and associated earthworks for the Kapunda trial are all complete, and further preparation works are underway.

“We look forward to observing the trials and EnviroCopper receiving results which informs and builds upon the ISR tool kit they have been developing. There is substantial expansion opportunity in the right settings for this technology in ISR copper when proven.”

