BHP to boost Indigenous business

BHP has partnered with Melbourne Business School to support its Indigenous initiatives, including the Dilin Duwa Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership.

Established in 2021, Dilin Duwa aims to advance meaningful change in Indigenous business communities through education, research and engagement.

The partnership will see BHP contribute $20 million over two years, and includes an option for BHP to make future contributions to the Dilin Duwa program up to its initial commitment.

“In three years, Dilin Duwa has made significant gains at the individual, firm and community levels in Australia, with over 150 Indigenous people completing our business programs,” Dilin Duwa director and associate professor Michelle Evans said.

“We have founded the Indigenous Economic Power Project to address policy visibility gaps in the Indigenous business sector and engaged more than 350 people across Australia through the Dilin Duwa Regional Business Series and through Dilin Duwa Online.”

Indigenous business contribute over $16 billion in revenue to Australia’s economy each year and employ more than 116,000 people. Indigenous businesses are growing at an estimated average of 7.9 per cent year on year.

“BHP is committed to playing our part in creating economically empowered Indigenous Peoples and communities,” BHP chief legal, governance and external affairs officer Caroline Cox said.

“Through our Reconciliation Action Plan, we have set ourselves the goal of procuring $1.5 billion of goods and services from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Traditional Owner businesses over the next three years to FY27 (2026–27 financial year).

“BHP’s success is made possible through the success of those we partner and work with, which is why the work of Dulin Duwa and Melbourne Business School is so important.

“By working together to strengthen Indigenous business and leaders, we’ll also strengthen the wider Australian economy.”

