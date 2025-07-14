BHP teams up with battery giants to drive decarbonisation

Image: STOCKSTUDIO/stock.adobe.com

BHP is ramping up its decarbonisation push by signing two new memorandum of understandings (MoU) with global battery leaders FinDreams Battery (FDB) and CATL.

The strategic partnerships aim to accelerate the electrification of BHP’s mining operations as part of its commitment to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 from operated assets) by 2050.

FDB, a wholly owned subsidiary of BYD Group, is a major player in commercial and energy storage battery technologies.

Under the agreement, BHP and FDB will collaborate on developing battery solutions for heavy mining equipment and locomotives, including flash-charging infrastructure.

The companies will also explore the use of BYD’s commercial and light electric vehicles in mining applications.

“This relationship is a further step towards BHP meeting our decarbonisation ambitions for our operations and helping to drive transformative change within the global resources industry,” BHP group procurement officer Rashpal Bhatti said.

“BYD is a leader in their field and at the cutting-edge of what’s possible in battery technology and advanced manufacturing.

“By joining forces with industry leaders (like BYD) we are seeking solutions to help shape a more productive and more sustainable resources industry of the future.”

FDB general manager of the global commercial vehicle business unit Jack Li called the MoU a “pivotal milestone” for both companies.

“We recognise BHP as a true industry leader, with an aspirational vision to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions—a strategy that aligns with our mission,” Li said.

BHP has also signed an MoU with CATL, a global innovator in battery technology and energy solutions.

This agreement will focus on developing batteries for mining equipment, energy storage systems, and circular economy initiatives, including battery recycling.

“This strategic relationship marks further progress in BHP’s work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operations,” Bhatti said. “CATL is a global leader … and is a natural partner for BHP.

“Working with organisations such as CATL, BHP is continuing to seek solutions that can drive a more efficient and sustainable future for the resources industry.”

The collaboration will also explore synergies with BHP’s copper operations to help build more sustainable and localised supply chains.