BHP supports women and children in need

BHP has shown up to support vulnerable women and children with a $CAD500,000 ($571,050) donation to the YWCA Saskatoon Hope Lives Here campaign.

The campaign is a fundraising initiative run by the YWCA that aims to address the lack of secure housing for women and children in Saskatoon, Canada.

In 2022, YWCA Saskatoon turned away over 4000 women and children in need due to capacity and infrastructure limitations.

The new campaign will fund a new transitional housing wing that will more than double the existing capacity to provide women and children with safe, secure housing.

“From providing safe shelter, to our comprehensive employment programs, this transformational gift from BHP will directly contribute to helping YWCA Saskatoon serve women and families in need, giving hope to those who need it most,” YWCA Saskatoon chief executive officer Cara Bahr said.

“We are so very grateful for their generosity.”

BHP’s investment will directly support the creation of a new education and training classroom facility, a space where the YWCA’s clients will learn new career skills that support them in attaining sustainable employment, and ultimately, sustainable livelihoods.

“The YWCA Saskatoon is providing critical work that has a positive and lasting impact for so many in our city,” BHP potash asset president Karina Gistelinck said.

“Access to training and courses opens doors and a new world of opportunity and the YWCA is playing an important role in bringing access to people when it is most needed.”

Since 2015, BHP has contributed over $CAD50 million to community organisations and initiatives in Canada.

