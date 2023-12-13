BHP supports men’s health

Image: Adobe Stock/nito

BHP has raised over $416,000 across its global operations for Movember to support men’s health and raise awareness for common health challenges.

The funds raised this year has topped the money raised in 2022, and every dollar raised was matched through BHP’s matched giving program.

BHP’s Jansen potash project in Canada raised over $100,000, the South Australian copper operations raised over $77,000, the newly acquired Blackwater coal mine in Queensland raised over $30,000, the BHP Western Australia Major Projects (WAMP) team raised over $24,000, and the South Flank iron ore mine in SA raised over $21,000.

Ryan Sharp from BHP’s Olympic Dam operations in SA raised the most money individually, bringing in more than $20,000, more than doubling his fundraising goal of $9000.

In second place came Sharp’s colleague Darrell Newsome, who raised over $15,000.

To celebrate the $35,000 raised, Sharp and Newsome held a ‘mo and mullet shave-off’ on-site at the end of November.

The major miner also travelled 27,711km to raise funds, much of which was covered during BHP’s Mo-vement global relay where 192 participants around the world took on over 168 hours of non-stop movement.

BHP thanked all 551 individuals across 78 teams who participated in the 2023 Movember fundraiser.

Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill announced that it had raised $103,109 for Movember earlier this week.

