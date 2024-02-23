BHP, South Australia Government join forces

Image: Mariangela/stock.adobe.com

BHP has partnered with the South Australian Government on a new water supply project.

Dubbed the Northern Water Supply Project (NWSP), the desalination pipeline project would see the construction of a 260ML a day desalination plant on the Eyre Peninsula.

It would also include a 600km pipeline to transport the desalinated water to the far north.

“The Northern Water Supply Project is strategic infrastructure with the potential to benefit multiple sectors and businesses,” BHP asset president copper South Australia Anna Wiley said.

“BHP has created an integrated copper province that we hope will bring the scale required to economically and sustainably produce and process more copper here in SA and deliver it to global customers.

“The Northern Water Supply Project will support our South Australian copper operations and growth ambitions.”

Several major companies have agreed to co-fund the project with the SA Government ahead of the final investment decision in the first half of 2026.

“The announcement today signals a new era for the state as we lay the groundwork for the sustainable industrialisation of South Australia,” South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said.

“We have all the ingredients the world economy needs as it takes the necessary steps to decarbonise – copper, magnetite, a burgeoning hydrogen industry, the world’s best coincident wind and solar resource, and already world-leading renewable energy penetration.

“The commencement of formal studies marks the next step towards a long term and committed relationship between industry and government.

“We look forward to progressing this important work ahead of a final decision on Northern Water in the first half of 2026.”

