BHP, SA Government forge mining pathways

Image: JU.STOCKER/shutterstock.com

BHP and the South Australian Government will work together to establish the Port Augusta Technical College, a hub that will train students for high-demand careers in a range of industries.

The Port Augusta Technical College will provide students with skills needed in industries such as mining and mineral processing, renewable energy, manufacturing and construction, tourism and hospitality, and health and social support.

By equipping students with such skills, the college will provide students with direct pathways to careers including electricians, engineers, boilermakers and gas fitters.

“An expanded technical skills base will be important for South Australia’s economic progress,” BHP asset president copper South Australia Anna Wiley said.

“The Port Augusta Technical College will help young people in the Upper Spencer Gulf get the training they need to pursue rewarding careers.

“BHP is pleased to support what is a terrific example of positive collaboration between government, industry, and education providers to deliver broader benefits to the Upper Spencer Gulf community.”

The construction of the Port Augusta Technical College is part of the SA Government’s $208 million commitment to building five technical colleges, with three in metropolitan Adelaide and the other two in regional SA.

“The demand for jobs in the mining and energy sector is booming and will continue to grow,” SA Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis said.

“It’s not a question of where the jobs are coming from, it’s a question of how we’re going to fill them.

“BHP are already one of the state’s best employers, and through this partnership, they are investing in the workforce of the future, and they’re doing it right here in the state’s north, where those jobs are needed most.”

Port Augusta Technical College is slated to open its doors in 2025 and will be co-located on the Port Augusta Secondary School site on the corner of Victoria Parade and Hobby Avenue.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.