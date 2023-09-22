BHP reshuffles coal leadership

The Mount Arthur coal mine. Image: BHP

BHP’s NSW coal vice president Adam Lancey will be moving up to Queensland as he takes on the role of asset president of BHP Mitsubishi Alliance.

Lancey is currently working as part of the Mt Arthur team in NSW and will make the move to his new role in Queensland on November 1. He will replace Mauro Neves in the role.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the promotion, Lancey said the move was a challenging but exciting one.

“My current role working as part of the Mt Arthur team has been so rewarding and I have been privileged to play a part in some truly unique work to shape a legacy in the Upper Hunter,” he said in the post.

“I was probably assuming I’d help close the gates in 2030 (the year mining will cease at Mt Arthur), but when an opportunity comes up like the one that has been presented – it makes you look at things differently and consider very seriously, what is an exciting opportunity.”

Lancey said that while he would miss working with the Mt Arthur team, he is excited to see what the future holds.

“The BMA business is one that presents a lot of challenge and growth for me both professionally and personally, and I am looking forward to supporting my Queensland colleagues to drive performance and reach their full potential,” he said.

“I feel very proud and fortunate to have carved out a career at BHP Mt Arthur. It’s been so meaningful to me and a lot of that has to do with the people I have worked with over many years.

“It has been an absolute privilege and I look forward to the next chapter with BHP and what lies ahead.”