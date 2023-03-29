BHP partners with major Chinese copper producers

BHP has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with two of China’s major copper producers, China Copper and Daye Nonferrous.

The MoUs are designed to enable the parties to leverage expertise in exploring opportunities to develop more sustainable copper value chains with the aim of reducing the environmental footprint.

According to the announcement, BHP, China Copper and Daye Nonferrous will venture into developing technology and innovations for copper smelting and refining. Examples of this include use of low-carbon emission fuels, improved heat and energy efficiency, and exploring ways to improve traceability along the copper value chain that aim to enhance measurement, verification and reporting.

BHP chief commercial officer Vandita Pant said collaboration with key industry value chain partners plays a vital role in creating sustainable ways to operate.

“As two of the leading copper producers globally, China Copper and Daye Nonferrous are actively pursuing initiatives that aim to support China’s sustainable development and decarbonisation goals,” Pant said.

“BHP is proud to be a part of this collaboration and believes our joint efforts will expedite the course towards more sustainable and responsible supply of copper to support the world’s energy transition.”

China Copper chairman Xu Bo said the company is committed to working with upstream and downstream companies to promote coordination and innovation for carbon reduction.

“Today’s MoUs signing on ‘collaboration in copper value chain’ will increase the depth and breadth of cooperation between the two companies, which will give impetus to China Copper’s efforts to achieve more sustainable, high-quality growth,” Bo said.

“In the future, China Copper will continue to explore opportunities for exchange and accelerate cooperation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building a more sustainable copper value chain.”

Daye Nonferrous chairman Wang Yan said the “signing with BHP will further strengthen and broaden our existing strategic partnership, create models of international collaboration on technology innovation and for improving sustainability across the whole copper industry value chain”.