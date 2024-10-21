BHP locks in groundbreaking native title agreement

The Bowen Basin in Queensland. Image: phototrip.cz/stock.adobe.com

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) has entered into a native title project agreement with the Barada Barna Aboriginal Corporation (BBAC), which represents the Barada Barna People of Queensland.

The Barada Barna People are the Native Title holders of more than approximately 3000km2 of land in central Queensland where BMA’s mining operations are based, specifically the Broadmeadow, Caval Ridge, Goonyella Riverside, Peak Downs and Saraji steelmaking coal mines.

This native title project agreement outlines a new path forward in the relationship between BMA and the Barada Barna People, providing intergenerational benefit to the Traditional Owners of the land.

BMA will provide economic benefits towards priority community projects that create more opportunity for the Barada Barna People to live and work on-country, as well as contracting, business, employment, education, and training opportunities.

It is the second native title project agreement BBAC and BHP have negotiated in Queensland following their historic agreement signed in August 2021. However, this is the first native title project agreement between BBAC and BMA.

“Across Australia, the partnerships we seek with Traditional Owners, Cultural Knowledge Holders and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities are among the most important that we will ever share,” BHP president Australia Geraldine Slattery said.

“This agreement is years and many voices in the making, and it reflects BHP’s aspirations and commitments to listen and to learn to get our practice right, to do better and to walk a new path, together. It’s an agreement that has been created through good faith negotiation to deliver economic, social and cultural wellbeing.”

BBAC chairperson Nicole Muller said the agreement is significant for the Barada Barna People.

“This agreement means everything to our people,” Muller said. “It’s not just about the now and helping our people today, it’s also about laying the foundations so future generations after us will reap the full benefits.

“Some of the biggest benefits to come out of this agreement are around employment and contracting. These benefits will bring sustainable long-term economic and social improvements and will bring our people back home to work and live on country.”

