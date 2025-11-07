BHP lifts WA investment to record $944 million

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

BHP has set a new benchmark for community investment in Western Australia, pouring a record $944 million into regional development, Indigenous partnerships and social programs in the 2024-25 financial year (FY25).

The Community Development Report 2025 highlights how BHP is strengthening local economies through jobs, training, housing and infrastructure across the Pilbara, Goldfields and Kwinana.

“Our purpose is to bring people and resources together to build a better world,” the report said. “BHP is successful when we make a positive difference for our employees, partners, local communities, the environment and the economy.”

The mining giant contributed $2.8 billion in royalties and payments to government, $12 billion to suppliers and supported more than 16,000 employees and contractors across its Western Australian Iron Ore (WAIO) operations.

A major focus was on building local capability, with $737 million spent with local suppliers, including $529 million with Indigenous businesses and $312 million with Traditional Owner businesses, marking a 14 per cent rise from FY24.

WA iron ore asset president Tim Day said the company’s investment was about driving long-term social impact.

“We know that real change happens when communities, industry and government work together,” he said. “The Pilbara Safe Spaces Program is an example of collaboration in action, ensuring at-risk young people have a place where they feel safe, supported and connected to services that can make a difference.”

BHP also invested $101.2 million in community infrastructure, including a $45 million housing project in South Hedland, and provided more than 70 community grants across regional WA.

BHP vice president WA nickel Annabelle Blom said the new WA Nickel Community Fund showed the company’s enduring commitment to regional wellbeing.

“This is more than bricks and mortar. It’s the first step in a long-term commitment to investing in the social and cultural fabric of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.”

From housing to health, education and conservation, BHP’s 2025 report showcases a company intent on creating lasting value across regional Western Australia.