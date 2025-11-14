BHP launches Australia’s first electric locomotives

Image: BHP

Australia has welcomed its first purpose-built battery-electric locomotives (BELs), with BHP leading the charge in the Pilbara.

The landmark arrival signals a major step forward for heavy-haul rail innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with a clear focus on reducing emissions and improving efficiency.

Delivered in partnership with Wabtec, the two fully battery-powered locomotives will be trialled on BHP’s iron ore rail routes connecting Pilbara mines to Port Hedland.

Built to withstand extreme heat and rugged terrain, the locomotives feature a 7-megawatt-hour battery system and regenerative braking, which captures energy during downhill runs and feeds it back into the battery. Once commissioned, they will undergo track trials to assess real-world performance.

“It’s incredible to see these battery-electric locos in Port Hedland – the first new models in Australia, and representing years of planning, problem solving and partnership,” Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) asset president Tim Day said.

“It marks the beginning of an important trial to understand how this technology can help us reduce diesel use, lower associated operational greenhouse gas emissions and improve efficiency across our rail network.

“The Pilbara has always been a place of big ambition, and these locomotives represent the kind of innovation that is needed to keep the region firing.”

Wabtec’s regional senior vice president for ANZ & SEA Peter Thomas said the arrival marks a significant milestone for heavy-haul rail innovation in the Pilbara.

“Wabtec is proud to partner with BHP on this important step toward decarbonising rail operations,” he said. “These FLXDrive locomotives are purpose-built to perform in one of the world’s most demanding environments, combining advanced battery technology and regenerative braking to deliver high efficiency and lower emissions.

“Together, we are demonstrating how cutting-edge solutions can help meet the region’s operational needs while supporting the industry’s sustainability goals.”