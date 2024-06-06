BHP Jansen project awards key contract

Underground tunnel in a potash salt mine. Image: Sergejus Michalenko/stock.adobe.com

BHP has completed 44 per cent of the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada, all while awarding a key construction contract to an Indigenous business for the project.

George Gordon Developments Limited (GGDL) and Aecon Group have entered into a partnership to form the Wicehtowak Aecon Industrial Limited Partnership (Wicehtowak Aecon LP) to deliver the wet mill area for Jansen Stage 1.

The contract will also see the partnership install pre-assembled units for the construction of the wet mill, tailings, and reagents buildings. The pre-assembled units are being built at an Aecon facility in Alberta, Canada through a previously contract awarded to Wicehetowak Aecon LP.

“Partnerships are about mutual vision and mutual determination to provide opportunity and mutual desire to build on success,” GGDL chief executive officer Don Ross said.

“George Gordon Development Ltd. believes in our partnership with Aecon, knowing that together we will create economic sustainability for our Nation and fulfill much-needed services to our client BHP.”

According to BHP, the contract to Wicehtowak Aecon LP brings the total awards to Indigenous businesses to over $C850 million ($933 million) since the sanctioning of Jansen Stage 1 in August 2021.

With production expected to begin in 2026, BHP anticipates Jansen will become one of the world’s largest potash mines, producing approximately 8.5 million tonnes per annum and boosting global production by an estimated 10 per cent.

“With the construction of Jansen, we identified an opportunity to be a part of creating sustainable economic growth and prosperity for Indigenous communities in the region,” BHP asset president potash Karina Gistelinck said. “It is excellent to see GGDL and Aecon come together to work with us on this important project.”

Canada lists potash as a critical mineral. It is an essential input in nutrient-rich soils required for global food security.

