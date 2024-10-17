BHP keeping families together

Image: BHP

BHP is donating $CAD200,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan Miles to Go campaign in Canada, aimed at supporting paediatric patients and their families.

The donation will aid in the construction of Ronald McDonald Houses in Regina and Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, allowing families to stay close together while their children receive medical care.

BHP’s donation will also sponsor a family guest room at the new Ronald McDonald House location in Regina, where expanded paediatric services at the Regina General Hospital are expected to increase the demand for overnight stays by young patients.

The guest room will offer families a home-like environment, helping them focus on their children’s well-being during challenging times.

“At BHP, we believe in supporting the communities where we live and work, contributing to the campaign to bring a Ronald McDonald House to Regina is an important step in helping families across Saskatchewan access the care and support they need during some of the most challenging times in their lives,” BHP asset president potash Karina Gistelinck said.

“We are proud to be able to support a guest room at the new location that will serve as a home away from home for families, allowing them to focus on what matters most – the health and well-being of their children.”

Currently, the only Ronald McDonald House in Saskatchewan is located in Saskatoon and serves only 20–30 per cent of paediatric families who need support.

The new Regina location, with 20 rooms, will help over 820 families per year and provide essential facilities such as cooking, dining, play areas, and spaces for relaxation and community connection.

“This gift from BHP to the future RMHC-SK Regina House is a significant contribution enabling family-centred care and support to families that are traveling throughout Southern Saskatchewan for the medical needs of their child or children,” Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan chief executive officer Tammy Forrester said.

“Together we are building a home to keep families close.”

This campaign highlights the financial challenges families face during a child’s illness, with out-of-pocket costs averaging $CAD3600 for a seven-day hospital stay. BHP’s support is crucial in easing this burden for many Saskatchewan families.