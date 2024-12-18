BHP invests billions in Queensland

BHP operates five coal mines throughout the Bowen Basin in Queensland. Image: Jason Bennee/stock.adobe.com

A new report has highlighted the range of social, environmental and economic contributions BHP and its BMA (BHP Mitsubishi Alliance) joint venture made to Queensland throughout the 2023–24 financial year (FY24).

During the period, the Big Australian spent $8.1 billion on suppliers, including over $1.6 billion spent with 950 local suppliers. This amount also included $80 million that went towards supporting various Indigenous businesses.

BHP also paid $4 billion in royalties to the Queensland Government and $11.9 million was spent on education and training, environmental, Indigenous economic development and health and wellbeing projects.

Creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce was a priority for BHP in FY24, with the company engaging over 9500 people across its BMA operations. Approximately 33 per cent of the workforce is now female and 7.3 per cent are Indigenous.

Career entry pathways were also prioritised, with 341 students participating in BHP’s Future of Work program in

Queensland, and BMA’s operations taking on 179 apprentices and 138 trainees.

A total of 30 new apprentices started their careers at BMA in 2024, commencing apprenticeships across a range of trades such as electricians, mechanical fitters, diesel fitters, auto-electricians and boilermakers. The class was made up of almost 73 per cent females, and a third of the total group had an Indigenous background.

BMA asset president Adam Lancey said BMA’s success relies on the positive relationships it forms with the communities in which it operates.

“We are immensely proud of our positive contribution to society made by the people and businesses all along the supply chain from supporting education, skills and training, to providing community grants for local events and initiatives, and funding programs and partnerships,” Lancey said.

“This report represents our positive contribution not only through investments and achievements but through the real lived benefits and outcomes that are truly making a difference to local communities.”

BHP also recently released its first Australian Indigenous Social Investment Report, which highlighted its work with Indigenous companies and communities across FY24.

