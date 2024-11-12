BHP helps promote water safety in the Pilbara

Image: Iuliia Sokolovska/stock.adobe.com

The Pilbara Spirit Swimming and Lifesaving Carnival, which BHP is a sponsor of, has celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

The annual Pilbara Spirit Swimming and Lifesaving Carnival is hosted by Royal Life Saving WA and sees Year 5 and 6 students from communities throughout the Pilbara region participate in a friendly competition, showcase their swimming and lifesaving skills and develop their swimming and water safety knowledge.

The 2024 Pilbara Spirit Swimming and Lifesaving Carnival was held on November 7 at the South Hedland Aquatic Centre and saw the children participate in activities such as tube relays, an aquatic obstacle course, lifejacket drills, and kayak paddling.

“In regional WA, where drowning risks are nearly double those in Perth, the Spirit Carnival has become a beacon of safety and community,” Royal Life Saving senior manager for swimming and water safety Trent Hotchkin said.

“It’s inspiring to see these young swimmers to come together and participate in a range of fun and interactive activities to create the next wave of local community lifesavers.”

BHP has been a proud supporter of the event and Royal Life Saving WA for 20 years, with both companies sharing a partnership that focuses on delivering essential water safety programs to remote and Aboriginal communities.

“We’ve been working together for more than two decades to deliver vital swimming, water safety and lifesaving programs to regional and remote communities,” BHP head of WA corporate affairs Meath Hammond said.

“We’re proud to be helping develop swimming skills and creating safer aquatic places for the kids of the Pilbara.”

