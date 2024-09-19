BHP helps conserve one of Canada’s natural wonders

Image: Nazar/stock.adobe.com

BHP has provided $CAD250,000 ($270,565) in funding to support the Meewasin Valley Authority in preserving one of Canada’s most significant natural landscapes.

The Meewasin Valley Authority is dedicated to conserving the Meewasin Valley, which is located in Saskatoon, Canada. The valley is home to hundreds of plant and animal species, and its protection is essential to maintaining the region’s biodiversity.

BHP’s contribution will allow the Meewasin Valley Authority to plant an additional 5000 native trees, shrubs, and grasses per year and restore five million square metres of land, as well as facilitate works like removing noxious weeds, conducting prescribed burns, and implementing targeted grazing, all of which help keep the valley healthy.

The partnershipwill also support Meewasin Valley Authority’s volunteer programs, which bring thousands of people to the valley each year and serve as opportunities to learn about sustainability and participate in practical conservation activities.

“BHP’s contribution allows us to expand our restoration efforts and do more to protect this incredible natural resource,” MPA chief executive officer Andrea Lafond said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to strengthen our programs and engage the community in ensuring the valley’s health for generations to come.”

BHP vice president of projects – potash Simon Thomas echoed similar sentiments.

“We are proud to contribute to the incredible work Meewasin is doing,” Thomas said.

“Our shared goal is to ensure that the valley remains a vibrant and healthy ecosystem that future generations can enjoy.”

Meewasin Valley is in close proximity to Saskatchewan, the area in which BHP’s Jansen potash project is situated.

With Jansen’s Stage 1 construction surpassing the 50 per cent mark in July, Stage 2 is currently underway and is expected to take six years and deliver production in 2029.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.